Curtiss-Wright creates new defence division

Curtiss-Wright Controls has merged its electronic systems and embedded computing divisions to form the new Curtiss-Wright Controls Defense Solutions (CWCDS).

Announced at a press conference on 9 January, the new organisation is cited as being the defence and aerospace market’s largest supplier dedicated to COTS products and open standards solutions, and will be headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, in the US.

‘In today’s market Curtiss-Wright has seen increased demand for more affordable COTS-based and high technology rating list level hardware driven primarily by military system upgrade programmes,’ Mike Macpherson, VP for strategic planning at the company, told the conference.

‘At the