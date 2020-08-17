Digital Battlespace

Cromulence to help tighten cyber for space systems

17th August 2020 - 13:51 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Cyber risks for US space systems are receiving special attention under a $9.91 million contract for Melbourne, Florida-based Cromulence.

The deal from the US Air Force Research Laboratory, announced by the DoD on 14 August, will see Cromulence research, design, develop, test, demonstrate, integrate and deliver integrated software and ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace