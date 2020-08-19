Commtact unveils new data link comms kit

AI-enhanced SeaFLIR sensor goes to Taiwan The Taiwan Coast Guard is the launch customer for the SeaFLIR 280-HDEP maritime surveillance system from FLIR Systems, under a $14.6 million contract agreed last ...

PREMIUM: French Air Force receives light recce aircraft after slight delay The French Ministry of the Armed Forces has received its first ALSR light surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. The ministry received the aircraft on 31 July ...

Northrop Grumman to provide Guardian assemblies and transmitters to USN The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation has issued a maximum $19.69 million delivery order, on behalf of the USN, to Northrop Grumman Mission Systems for Guardian laser ...

Cromulence to help tighten cyber for space systems Cyber risks for US space systems are receiving special attention under a $9.91 million contract for Melbourne, Florida-based Cromulence. The deal from the US Air ...

Northrop Grumman to make radar data processors for FMS customers Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will receive re-manufactured AN/APR-39C(V)1 RWR processors for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, under a $10.01 million contract modification from US Army ...