Digital Battlespace

Commtact unveils new data link comms kit

19th August 2020 - 10:58 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Commtact has launched a portable, lightweight (20kg) tactical communications kit for rapid and easy deployment in the field.

The kit is based on the Commtact Mini Micro Data Link System (M2DLS) single-unit digital data link system. It comprises a ground unit transceiver with two end units and two omni antennas ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace