To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Collins Aerospace continues US Army HMS Manpack modernisation

8th September 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The communication modernisation contract has a maximum value of $12.7 billion. (Photo: US DoD)

Collins Aerospace has received a further order to provide its AN/PRC-162 ground radio under the US Army HMS programme.

The US Army has placed the second full-rate production order with Collins Aerospace for AN/PRC-162 ground radio for the Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Fit (HMS) programme, the company announced on 8 September.

The new order follows an announcement made last October when the company received its ninth delivery order for the ground radios.

The communication modernisation contract has a maximum value of $12.7 billion and an ordering period ending in March 2026.

The AN/PRC-162 is a fully software-defined communications solution that features two, independent channels across all frequencies for seamless voice, data route and retransmission functionality. 

It also provides increased power output, longer battery life and improved signal sensitivity in one of the smallest form factors on the market.

The system allows the Army to maintain interoperability with legacy waveforms and includes upgraded tactical SATCOM through the implementation of the Mobile User Objective System.

The PRC-162 is part of Collins Aerospace’s TruNet networked communications solution family, which includes airborne radios, advanced, networking waveforms, apps, ancillaries and services and support.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us