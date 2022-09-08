Collins Aerospace continues US Army HMS Manpack modernisation

The US Army has placed the second full-rate production order with Collins Aerospace for AN/PRC-162 ground radio for the Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Fit (HMS) programme, the company announced on 8 September.

The new order follows an announcement made last October when the company received its ninth delivery order for the ground radios.

The communication modernisation contract has a maximum value of $12.7 billion and an ordering period ending in March 2026.

The AN/PRC-162 is a fully software-defined communications solution that features two, independent channels across all frequencies for seamless voice, data route and retransmission functionality.

It also provides increased power output, longer battery life and improved signal sensitivity in one of the smallest form factors on the market.

The system allows the Army to maintain interoperability with legacy waveforms and includes upgraded tactical SATCOM through the implementation of the Mobile User Objective System.

The PRC-162 is part of Collins Aerospace’s TruNet networked communications solution family, which includes airborne radios, advanced, networking waveforms, apps, ancillaries and services and support.