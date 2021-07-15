To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

Canada seeks industry support for joint HQ C2

15th July 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

JDHQSRM sits at the centre of the Canadian Armed Forces command and control structure (CAF)

Canada urgently needs to modernise its C2 architecture to enable the seamless exchange of data across domains and with allies.

A new Joint Battle Management Systems for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be provided through the Joint Deployable Headquarters Signal Regiment Modernization (JDHQSRM) project.

Jointly sponsored by both the Canadian Army and Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC), the JDHQSRM is in the definition phase and has a budget scope of some C$100-249 million.

A Canadian Army spokesperson said that the first round of industry engagement is ‘currently occurring’.

JDHQSRM is expected to improve 1 Canadian Division HQ and the Joint Signal Regiment’s capability to provide a Joint Task Force (JTF) HQ for CJOC.

