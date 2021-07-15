Canada seeks industry support for joint HQ C2

A new Joint Battle Management Systems for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be provided through the Joint Deployable Headquarters Signal Regiment Modernization (JDHQSRM) project.

Jointly sponsored by both the Canadian Army and Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC), the JDHQSRM is in the definition phase and has a budget scope of some C$100-249 million.

A Canadian Army spokesperson said that the first round of industry engagement is ‘currently occurring’.

JDHQSRM is expected to improve 1 Canadian Division HQ and the Joint Signal Regiment’s capability to provide a Joint Task Force (JTF) HQ for CJOC.

This is important for ...