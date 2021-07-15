Canada seeks industry support for joint HQ C2

Horizon counts down to Amber CubeSat launch
Amber CubeSat combines maritime domain awareness data with information from stationary and mobile towers.
A new Joint Battle Management Systems for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be provided through the Joint Deployable Headquarters Signal Regiment Modernization (JDHQSRM) project.
Jointly sponsored by both the Canadian Army and Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC), the JDHQSRM is in the definition phase and has a budget scope of some C$100-249 million.
A Canadian Army spokesperson said that the first round of industry engagement is ‘currently occurring’.
JDHQSRM is expected to improve 1 Canadian Division HQ and the Joint Signal Regiment’s capability to provide a Joint Task Force (JTF) HQ for CJOC.
Thailand continues its quest to utilise the space domain for military purposes.
The NTS-3 programme supports the improvement of positioning, navigation and timing services for the US Air Force (USAF)
The order continues the performance enhancements of the waveform and radio platform software of the TAC WIN system.
Against the backdrop of rising ‘peer’ and regional state rivals, the role of space-based assets for effective missile defence will be critical.
The contract for the Pegasus signal-capturing reconnaissance system, including the three Global 6000 aircraft and associated evaluation stations, was signed at a ceremony on 29 June.