Digital Battlespace

Canada orders radars for coast guard sites

12th February 2020 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

The Canadian government has awarded a contract to Felix Technology for critical radar systems and equipment.

The contract, valued at CAD$40.1 million, covers the delivery of 36 radar systems for Canadian Coast Guard sites across the country.

The new systems will support the safe navigation of marine traffic through Canadian waters.

The equipment will be delivered from spring 2021 through to 2025.

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace