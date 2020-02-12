Digital Battlespace
Canada orders radars for coast guard sites
The Canadian government has awarded a contract to Felix Technology for critical radar systems and equipment.
The contract, valued at CAD$40.1 million, covers the delivery of 36 radar systems for Canadian Coast Guard sites across the country.
The new systems will support the safe navigation of marine traffic through Canadian waters.
The equipment will be delivered from spring 2021 through to 2025.
