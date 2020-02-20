Cambridge Pixel radar tech for ROKN vessels

Cambridge Pixel will supply SPx radar technology for installation on the Republic of Korea Navy’s fleet of Chamsuri II class patrol boats and FFX-II frigates.

The radar processing components – including radar acquisition, radar display, radar scan conversion, radar distribution and radar recording - will form part of the FFX-B2 multi-function display console being developed for the frigates by Hanwha Systems.

The company will supply Hanwha Systems with radar interfacing and distribution capability for a number of different radar types, along with software for radar scan conversion, network distribution and multi-channel radar recording. Each FFX-B2 display console will be equipped with Cambridge Pixel’s radar scan conversion software to convert the polar format network data into a PPI image, which is presented with application graphics as part of the multi-function console display.

David Johnson, CEO, Cambridge Pixel, said: ‘We are delighted to continue our well-established relationship with Hanwha Systems for the supply of radar processing components. We have been working with Hanwha now for nearly ten years and they regard our engineers as an extension to their own development team.

‘Our aim is to give partners, such as Hanwha, flexibility and control over the project by supplying our hardware-agnostic C++ software modules from our SPx library for integration with their own systems.’