British Army eyes savings from latest logistic support contract

Babcock joins the Land Environment Tactical Communications and Information Systems team as logistics support provider.

Defence Digital (part of UK Strategic Command) has signed a five-year, £150 million logistics support contract for the British Army with Babcock International Group.

This contract represents a saving of about £50 million on the previous arrangement, the MoD noted in an 18 March statement. It added that Babcock will deliver essential replacement parts to soldiers in a fraction of the time they would have previously expected.

Babcock will support the Battlefield and Tactical Communication Information Systems (BATCIS) team in the British Army with an ‘intelligent logistic support solution that delivers cost-effective and resilient support’, the MoD added.

Four critical services will be delivered: inventory management, inventory modelling, information management and technical services.

The MoD added that BATCIS supports an equipment portfolio as part of the Land Environment Tactical Communications and Information Systems (LE TacCIS) programme.

‘This contract offers us cheaper core costs and reduces pass-through costs, delivering more efficient and effective processes across the critical TacCIS network,’ said Maj Gen John Cole, Chief Information Officer in the British Army and senior responsible owner for LE TacCIS.

