Brazil plans surge in military satcom
Brazil is set to dramatically increase its military satcom coverage with the award of the Defence and Strategic Communications Geostationary Satellite (SGDC) contract, the Brazilian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on 15 August.
The SGDC, which will be supplied by Thales Alenia Space (TAS), is expected to increase broadband power tenfold in comparison to the Star One satellite, which is currently being rented by the MoD. The satellite will comprise of five X-Band transponders, enough to expand overall bandwidth to 160MHz.
The Project Steering Committee of the SGDC approved TAS as the supplier of the satellite to the MoD on
