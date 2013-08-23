To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazil plans surge in military satcom

23rd August 2013 - 17:55 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

RSS

Brazil is set to dramatically increase its military satcom coverage with the award of the Defence and Strategic Communications Geostationary Satellite (SGDC) contract, the Brazilian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on 15 August. 

The SGDC, which will be supplied by Thales Alenia Space (TAS), is expected to increase broadband power tenfold in comparison to the Star One satellite, which is currently being rented by the MoD. The satellite will comprise of five X-Band transponders, enough to expand overall bandwidth to 160MHz. 

The Project Steering Committee of the SGDC approved TAS as the supplier of the satellite to the MoD on

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Beth Maundrill

Author

Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us