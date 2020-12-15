Boeing picks up EPAWSS production contract

Save this for later

Low-rate initial production deal comes five years after Boeing was selected as prime contractor.

Boeing will begin low-rate initial production of the F-15 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS), the US DoD announced on 14 December.

Work on the $79.57 million firm fixed-price contract, awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, for completion ...