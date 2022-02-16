Singapore Air Show 2022: Boeing and Singapore pledge to share F-15SG data

The RSAF operates a fleet of 40 F-15SG aircraft. (Photo: RSAF)

Boeing says a data exchange pipeline will store and facilitate the analysis of supply chain data for the F-15SG aircraft fleet.

Boeing has signed agreements with the Defence Science and Technology Agency in Singapore to create a data exchange pipeline to enable collaborative data analysis for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) fleet of F-15SG aircraft.

‘The data exchange pipeline will store and facilitate the analysis of supply chain data for the F-15SG aircraft fleet, with the goal of developing predictive maintenance actions that will enhance the operational readiness of the Republic of Singapore Air Force,’ Boeing announced in a 15 February statement.

‘Data analytics are just one part of our growing digital ecosystem of innovative services,’ said Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services.

The RSAF is already harnessing data from its F-15SGs in its Command and Control Information System, which assigns strike missions via Link 16.

The RSAF operates a total of 40 F-15SG (formerly F-15T) variants of the F-15E Strike Eagle; Shephard Defence Insight forecasts an out-of-service date of 2036.