Singapore Air Show 2022: Boeing and Singapore pledge to share F-15SG data

Singapore Airshow 2022: Leonardo trusts Miysis to counter MANPADS proliferation
Leonardo is pursuing export sales of the Miysis directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) system which could rise in the face of MANPADS proliferation.
Boeing has signed agreements with the Defence Science and Technology Agency in Singapore to create a data exchange pipeline to enable collaborative data analysis for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) fleet of F-15SG aircraft.
‘The data exchange pipeline will store and facilitate the analysis of supply chain data for the F-15SG aircraft fleet, with the goal of developing predictive maintenance actions that will enhance the operational readiness of the Republic of Singapore Air Force,’ Boeing announced in a 15 February statement.
‘Data analytics are just one part of our growing digital ecosystem of innovative services,’ said Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services.
The RSAF is already harnessing data from its F-15SGs in its Command and Control Information System, which assigns strike missions via Link 16.
The RSAF operates a total of 40 F-15SG (formerly F-15T) variants of the F-15E Strike Eagle; Shephard Defence Insight forecasts an out-of-service date of 2036.
Modification raises the overall contract value for USSOCOM manpack radios to more than $550 million.
By acquiring a stake in fellow Spanish company Sateliot, Indra hopes to exploit defence SATCOM opportunities using the Internet of Things.
The Five Eyes arrangement has been a lynchpin of military interoperability but with new threats and emerging technologies, is it still fit for purpose?
In the first episode of series three of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at how the partnership enhances military interoperability.
Raytheon has completed thermal vacuum tests of its sensor payload aboard the next-generation US geosynchronous missile warning satellite.