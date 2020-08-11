Digital Battlespace

Blue Bear adds SATCOM to swarming C2 system

11th August 2020 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

UK technology company Blue Bear Systems Research has worked with Inmarsat and Cobham to add a SATCOM capability to its Centurion multi-domain swarming C2 system.

‘We have been able to integrate this capability rapidly, with excellent results,’ said Blue Bear managing director Ian Williams-Wynn.

Centurion allows users to control single, multiple or swarms ...

