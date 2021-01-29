BIRD takes next step in Hensoldt tie-up

Save this for later

Dynamic SAR imagery footprints and other additional capabilities are being tailored for Hensoldt PrecISR customers.

BIRD Aerosystems has received a follow-on contract to develop additional capabilities for its Radar Control and Display and MSIS mission management system that controls the Hensoldt PrecISR multi-mode radar family.

This follows completion of the first phase of development and customisation of the RCD with PrecISR, BIRD announced on 28 ...