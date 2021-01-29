Digital Battlespace

BIRD takes next step in Hensoldt tie-up

29th January 2021 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Dynamic SAR imagery footprints and other additional capabilities are being tailored for Hensoldt PrecISR customers.

BIRD Aerosystems has received a follow-on contract to develop additional capabilities for its Radar Control and Display and MSIS mission management system that controls the Hensoldt PrecISR multi-mode radar family.

This follows completion of the first phase of development and customisation of the RCD with PrecISR, BIRD announced on 28 ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace