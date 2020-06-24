None

Digital Battlespace

BIRD adds missile protection to African VIP transport aircraft

24th June 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Israel-based BIRD Aerosystems announced on 24 June that it has completed the installation of a missile protection system on board a Boeing 737 aircraft, which is used to transport the head of state in an unnamed African country.

Work included integration of the AeroShield POD solution (pictured), which includes a ...

