BAE Systems to support US Navy comms

30th January 2020 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services has received a $10.5million contract modification from the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

The modification exercises an option to provide engineering and technical services for integrated communications and information systems radio communications for US Navy ships.

Work will run through to July 2025.

