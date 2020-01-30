Digital Battlespace
BAE Systems to support US Navy comms
BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services has received a $10.5million contract modification from the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
The modification exercises an option to provide engineering and technical services for integrated communications and information systems radio communications for US Navy ships.
Work will run through to July 2025.
