BAE Systems proposes purchase of Collins Aerospace and Raytheon business lines

BAE Systems has reached definitive agreements for the proposed acquisitions of Collins Aerospace’s military Global Positioning System (GPS) business and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios (ATR) business, the company announced on 20 January.

The two businesses are being sold in connection with obtaining the required antitrust clearances for the previously announced pending merger between Raytheon and United Technologies Corporation (UTC).

The proposed acquisitions are subject to the successful closure of the Raytheon-UTC transaction, as well as the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including receipt of the required US regulatory approvals.

Upon closure, both business lines would be integrated into BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.

Jerry DeMuro, CEO of BAE Systems, said: ‘As militaries around the world increasingly operate in contested environments, the industry-leading, battle-tested products of these two businesses will complement and extend our existing portfolio of solutions we offer our customers.

‘This unique opportunity to acquire critical radio and GPS capabilities strengthens our position as a leading provider of defence electronics and communications systems, and further supports our alignment with the modernisation priorities of the US military and its partners.’