BAE Systems joins alliance to enhance GPS innovation

7th August 2020 - 07:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US-based GPS Innovation Alliance (GPSIA) welcomed its sixth official member on 6 August when BAE Systems joined.

Radiation-hardened electronics from BAE Systems  currently provide high-performance onboard processing for GPS III satellite missions.

BAE Systems has also developed, manufactured, integrated and supported jammers, GPS receivers and guidance systems for advanced ...

