BAE Systems joins alliance to enhance GPS innovation

ThinKom to start shipboard tests of Ka-band antenna for USN The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), has awarded ThinKom Solutions a seven-month contract to provide its commercially available phased-array antenna for USN shipboard communications. ThinKom announced ...

Falkonry expands AI footprint within USAF Start-up machine learning company Falkonry has been awarded a contract by USAF innovation hub AFWERX under the Strategic Financing (STRATFI) programme, to broaden the adoption ...

NIWC Pacific calls on industry for Seabed to Space The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific in San Diego issued an online presolicitation notice to industry on 4 August, for development, technical, management, and ...

Leidos gains more work on Saturn Arch US Army Contracting Command on 5 August awarded Leidos an $11.92 million contract modification for continued system operations, sustainment services and test and training services ...

Raptor develops passive digital night vision system Raptor Photonics has launched a new passive digital short-wave infrared (SWIR) night vision system called Owl 640 N. The compact and low-power system was developed for ...