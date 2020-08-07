Digital Battlespace
BAE Systems joins alliance to enhance GPS innovation
The US-based GPS Innovation Alliance (GPSIA) welcomed its sixth official member on 6 August when BAE Systems joined.
Radiation-hardened electronics from BAE Systems currently provide high-performance onboard processing for GPS III satellite missions.
BAE Systems has also developed, manufactured, integrated and supported jammers, GPS receivers and guidance systems for advanced ...
