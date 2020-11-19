BAE Systems IFF is certified for F-22

Save this for later

​IFF transponder waveform integration forms part of a contract for BAE Systems to upgrade MIDS JTRS

The DoD Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System, Identification Friend or Foe, Mark XII/Mark XIIA, Systems (AIMS) Program Office has certified the BAE Systems-made IFF transponder on the F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft.

‘This is BAE Systems' first IFF system on a fifth-generation fighter jet,’ said Donna Linke-Klein, director of BAE Systems ...