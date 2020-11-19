Digital Battlespace
BAE Systems IFF is certified for F-22
The DoD Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System, Identification Friend or Foe, Mark XII/Mark XIIA, Systems (AIMS) Program Office has certified the BAE Systems-made IFF transponder on the F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft.
‘This is BAE Systems' first IFF system on a fifth-generation fighter jet,’ said Donna Linke-Klein, director of BAE Systems ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PREMIUM: US Army falls short on PF-D rollout
PF-D is in Block 2 development, which means that the software is still being written
-
UK companies to develop Optical Ground Station
OGS will support the capability demonstrator being developed by Dstl in the Titania Free Space Optical Communications research project
-
What is MOJO? (sponsored video)
Viasat’s Move Out/Jump Off terminal allows operational commanders at the tactical edge to receive the best possible levels of situational awareness required to do their job.
-
US Army aims to consolidate cyber centre management
Army seeks a single contractor to manage its five regional centres
-
AMPS-MLRD and SPREOS to be installed on African VIP aircraft
Bird Aerosystems will provide anti-MANPADS and DIRCM technology
-
PREMIUM: Spectra demonstrates COMET to British Army
COMET provides low-latency data without the need to rely on satellites or multiple line-of-sight repeaters. As it does not need a GPS, this system can work even in denied scenarios.