BAE Systems joins DARPA’s MINC programme

BAE Systems has received a contract valued at $24 million from DARPA to develop software that autonomously configures tactical networks for mission-critical communications as part of the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) programme.

Currently, no capability exists to dynamically control interconnected networks and ensure that warfighters can communicate across domains in contested environments.

The MINC programme aims to build and demonstrate an integrated capability that creates a secure communications network to support multi-domain operations.

BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research organisation will develop the algorithms and software to anticipate, configure and control available resources to optimise the flow of information.

BAE Systems will leverage its experience in multi-domain programmes such as Dynamic Network Adaptation for Mission Optimisation, Resilient Synchronised Planning and Assessment for the Contested Environment and Adapting Cross-Domain Kill-Webs.