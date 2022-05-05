BAE Systems joins DARPA’s MINC programme

South Korea approves multiple projects including IFVs and missiles
New weapons and capabilities for South Korea's army, navy and air force were approved at a recent defence meeting.
BAE Systems has received a contract valued at $24 million from DARPA to develop software that autonomously configures tactical networks for mission-critical communications as part of the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) programme.
Currently, no capability exists to dynamically control interconnected networks and ensure that warfighters can communicate across domains in contested environments.
The MINC programme aims to build and demonstrate an integrated capability that creates a secure communications network to support multi-domain operations.
BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research organisation will develop the algorithms and software to anticipate, configure and control available resources to optimise the flow of information.
BAE Systems will leverage its experience in multi-domain programmes such as Dynamic Network Adaptation for Mission Optimisation, Resilient Synchronised Planning and Assessment for the Contested Environment and Adapting Cross-Domain Kill-Webs.
Lloyd Austin testified before the Senate on 3 May about the FY2023 defence budget request, stressing the need to provide US forces with cutting-edge systems and platforms for the medium term, as well as the short-term value in aiding Ukraine.
The UK has expanded its support for Kyiv with the supply of Brimstone anti-ship missiles, Malloy heavy-lift drones and other systems.
The announcement on 2 May that Mali’s junta will be breaking from its defence accords with France signifies a new era in the nation, probably involving closer ties to Russia.
DoD takes further steps to sustain US microelectronics manufacturing capabilities.
