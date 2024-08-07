BAE Systems contracted to advance Insight AI system

BAE Systems has been awarded a US$48 million from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (USAFRL) to further develop its Insight ISR exploitation and resource management system.

Insight uses multiple intelligence signal processing, domain analysis multi-level fusion, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to fill gaps in today’s military intelligence analysis capability.

The contract will see BAE focus on development and integration with airborne applications including Resolute Sentry which provides real-time multi-domain battlespace awareness in highly contested environments.

BAE Systems will mature components of the Insight system to meet operational requirements through enhancements, accomplish integration with developmental and operational systems, and conduct demonstrations for transition opportunities.

The company said that the effort would “continue the work done on previous contracts to provide techniques for generating threat course of action scores from multiple sensors, domains, and information types”.

“[This will progress to] include modelling, simulation, algorithm development, assessment and demonstrations,” the company added.

BAE Systems’ work on the Insight Integration program will take place in San Diego, with distributed engineering teams across the US, and will aim to further the technology which was initially developed by the company’s FAST Labs research and development organisation.