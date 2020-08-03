Digital Battlespace

BAE Systems completes deal for Collins Military GPS business

3rd August 2020 - 07:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

BAE Systems has completed its acquisition of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System (GPS) business from Raytheon Technologies.

The Military GPS business now operates within the Electronic Systems sector of BAE Systems.

The $1.93 billion deal was funded from new external debt, BAE Systems announced on 31 July ...

