BAE Systems completes deal for Collins Military GPS business

Radar and autonomy suite tested in recent USN unmanned trials A joint US-UK collaboration on marine autonomy and radar integration for the USN’s Autonomous Surface Vessel (ASV) trials has aided the latest series of technological ...

TCG-HUNTR bridges data links in German Air Force exercise The fourth annual Timber Express tactical data link (TDL) exercise, held last month by the German Air Force, included a successful demonstration of the TCG-HUNTR ...

RNLN combat support ship to receive fully integrated comms system Rohde & Schwarz has signed a contract with Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS) for the delivery and installation of communication systems on the new Royal ...

Japan shows interest in hypersonic tracking Discussions are under way between the US and Japan on the latter joining the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS). Japanese media on 25 ...

Logos to develop Cardcounter sensor for Blackjack Logos Technologies announced on 28 July that it has received an initial $6.7 million contract from US Naval Air Systems Command to develop a new wide-area IR sensor ...