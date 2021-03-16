Digital Battlespace
AWACS platform to gain mission systems upgrade
Collins Aerospace will upgrade avionics equipment on board USAF E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, under a new $16.63 million contract.
As part of the Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation (DRAGON) programme, the company will build and deliver B-Kit items ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
VICTS evolves into smaller footprint
New antenna design offers flexible installation options for special-purpose aircraft.
-
Canadian sonar site to be expanded
Canadian sonar manufacturer invests in centre of excellence.
-
Intracom enhances Hellenic Navy surveillance capabilities
Hellenic Navy Command gains surveillance stations with long-range radars and other sensors.
-
SEAKR develops avionics system for Blackjack Phase 2 and Phase 3
Pit Boss autonomous mission system for DARPA/USSF small satellite programme comprises a high-speed processor and encryption devices.
-
MANET supports Agile Combat Employment demonstration
Mobile ad hoc networking could help USAF establish and operate small, rapidly deployable airbases in geographically dispersed anti-access and area denial environments.
-
CIRCM gears up for full-rate production
US Army airborne countermeasures programme passes IOT&E milestone.