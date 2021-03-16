AWACS platform to gain mission systems upgrade

Total of 25 USAF E-3 Sentry aircraft to receive avionics overhaul by March 2018.

Collins Aerospace will upgrade avionics equipment on board USAF E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, under a new $16.63 million contract.

As part of the Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation (DRAGON) programme, the company will build and deliver B-Kit items ...