Digital Battlespace

Australia lays groundwork for Triton arrival

4th December 2020 - 06:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

The NITE will allow Australia to ensure data flows are established and verified before its first Triton aircraft arrives.

Northrop Grumman has completed initial development of the MQ-4C Triton Network Integration Test Environment (NITE), located at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh in South Australia, the company announced on 3 December.

Phase 1A completion means the Chief Information Officer Group (CIOG) can begin developing the Triton network design for ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace