Digital Battlespace
Australia lays groundwork for Triton arrival
Northrop Grumman has completed initial development of the MQ-4C Triton Network Integration Test Environment (NITE), located at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh in South Australia, the company announced on 3 December.
Phase 1A completion means the Chief Information Officer Group (CIOG) can begin developing the Triton network design for ...
