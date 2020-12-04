Australia lays groundwork for Triton arrival

Save this for later

The NITE will allow Australia to ensure data flows are established and verified before its first Triton aircraft arrives.

Northrop Grumman has completed initial development of the MQ-4C Triton Network Integration Test Environment (NITE), located at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh in South Australia, the company announced on 3 December.

Phase 1A completion means the Chief Information Officer Group (CIOG) can begin developing the Triton network design for ...