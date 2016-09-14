To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia boosts EW capabilities

14th September 2016 - 03:12 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Adelaide

The electronic warfare (EW) capabilities of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) will receive a shot in the arm, with AU$500 million ($386.3 million) being allocated by the Department of Defence (DoD).

The DoD announced on 6 September that the Electronic Warfare Operations Support for Maritime and Land Forces project ‘will provide electronic warfare equipment and infrastructure – significantly sharpening the ability of naval ships and army units to deal with threats emerging across the electronic warfare spectrum’.

A future EW platform for the Australian Army was showcased by the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) at the Land Forces 2016

