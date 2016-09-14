Australia boosts EW capabilities

The electronic warfare (EW) capabilities of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) will receive a shot in the arm, with AU$500 million ($386.3 million) being allocated by the Department of Defence (DoD).

The DoD announced on 6 September that the Electronic Warfare Operations Support for Maritime and Land Forces project ‘will provide electronic warfare equipment and infrastructure – significantly sharpening the ability of naval ships and army units to deal with threats emerging across the electronic warfare spectrum’.

A future EW platform for the Australian Army was showcased by the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) at the Land Forces 2016