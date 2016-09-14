Australia boosts EW capabilities
The electronic warfare (EW) capabilities of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) will receive a shot in the arm, with AU$500 million ($386.3 million) being allocated by the Department of Defence (DoD).
The DoD announced on 6 September that the Electronic Warfare Operations Support for Maritime and Land Forces project ‘will provide electronic warfare equipment and infrastructure – significantly sharpening the ability of naval ships and army units to deal with threats emerging across the electronic warfare spectrum’.
A future EW platform for the Australian Army was showcased by the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) at the Land Forces 2016
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Viasat expands SATCOM business with US Marine Corps contract
The Viasat contract for SATCOM as a Managed Service is the first commercial offering of its kind implemented by a USMC command.
-
Hensoldt enters partnership to add artificial intelligence to its sensor systems
Hensoldt has become an investor in artificial intelligence developer 21strategies, and the two companies are already collaborating on a synthetic environment project for the German Armed Forces.
-
Europe to fund 5G research for defence applications
The European Defence Fund's 5G COMPAD project will bring together suppliers from 12 countries to work on future military communications systems.
-
New UK surveillance ship arrives at Cammell Laird for conversion
The vessel will also be used for research designed to deepen understanding of UK and international waters.
-
Poland moves on sovereign image intelligence with Airbus satellite deal
Poland has contracted for two satellites to provide 30cm resolution image intelligence data with launch due in 2027.