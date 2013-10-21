To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2013: Field and forget sensors showcased

21st October 2013 - 22:19 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington DC

Lockheed Martin used AUSA to release more details on its Self-Powered Ad-hoc Network (SPAN) system of integrated ‘field-and-forget’ sensors.

Designed to provide alerts for the surveillance of borders and the protection of valuable assets or bases, SPAN comprises unattended sensors which act as a self-forming mesh and are powered by as little as one hour of daylight per day.

Sensors used include acoustic, radio frequency, seismic and chemical-biological connected to nodes which link to a gateway. The system can provide information to personnel or even to an unmanned aerial vehicle which can be summoned automatically to an alert if loitering.

