AUSA 2013: Field and forget sensors showcased
Lockheed Martin used AUSA to release more details on its Self-Powered Ad-hoc Network (SPAN) system of integrated ‘field-and-forget’ sensors.
Designed to provide alerts for the surveillance of borders and the protection of valuable assets or bases, SPAN comprises unattended sensors which act as a self-forming mesh and are powered by as little as one hour of daylight per day.
Sensors used include acoustic, radio frequency, seismic and chemical-biological connected to nodes which link to a gateway. The system can provide information to personnel or even to an unmanned aerial vehicle which can be summoned automatically to an alert if loitering.
