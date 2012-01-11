To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

API wins Canadian communications contract

11th January 2012 - 14:19 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

API wins Canadian communications contract Awarded $3.5 Million Order for Secure Communications Products for the Canadian government. The award was announced in a 10 January 2011 company statement.

According to API, the contract will see the company provide the Canadian government with systems that will be used to satisfy mobile application security requirements.

The order was awarded to EMCON Emanation Control, part of API's Secure Systems & Information Assurance (SSIA) division. It has a value of $3.5 million.

