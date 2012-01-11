API wins Canadian communications contract
API wins Canadian communications contract Awarded $3.5 Million Order for Secure Communications Products for the Canadian government. The award was announced in a 10 January 2011 company statement.
According to API, the contract will see the company provide the Canadian government with systems that will be used to satisfy mobile application security requirements.
The order was awarded to EMCON Emanation Control, part of API's Secure Systems & Information Assurance (SSIA) division. It has a value of $3.5 million.
