API Technologies receives surveillance technology order
API Technologies Corp., a provider of electronic systems, subsystems, RF, and secure solutions for the defense, aerospace, and commercial industries, today announced it has received a new order, valued at $2.5 million, to produce circuit board assemblies for specialized surveillance equipment to be used by the Department of Defense and law enforcement agencies nationwide. API's Systems, Subsystems & Solutions (S3) division was awarded the order by a Fortune 500 global defense contractor, with deliveries expected in the current quarter.
"Our S3 division is a leading provider of equipment and subsystems for a variety of surveillance applications, and this order comes from a long term customer that has come to rely on our products and technology," said Bel Lazar, API Technologies' President and Chief Operating Officer. "We see continued strong demand for surveillance solutions both in the U. S. and overseas given the need for safety and security in everyday life as well as military assignments."
Source: API Technologies Corp.
