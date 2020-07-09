None

Digital Battlespace

Amplifier offers affordable upgrades for EW, radar and SATCOM

9th July 2020 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Empower has developed a new 90KW C band, liquid-cooled and hot-swappable power amplifier called the RF Systems Model 2225.

The Model 2225 is a long duty cycle pulsed amplifier operating from 5.2-5.9GHz.

According to the manufacturer, the solid-state gallium nitride design replaces tube technology to bring new capabilities ...

