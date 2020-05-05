Ampex chosen by NAWCAD for mission system avionics

Ampex Data Systems has been selected by the Naval Air Warfare Centre Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to provide mission system avionics, mission system computers/processors, displays and signal distribution systems.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract was awarded on 15 April and expands the existing services that Ampex delivers to the USN.

Previously, the company has worked with the USN on mission avionics for their fleet of F-15, F-16, F-18, MQ-1, MQ-25 (pictured), RQ-4 and P-8 naval aircraft. Its software also forms the digital backbone of the E-2 C/D Hawkeye fleet.

Jim Orahood, VP and General Manager of Ampex, said: ‘Other US DoD organisations can use this new contract vehicle, but we especially look forward to leveraging our decades of experience in direct support to the war fighter.’