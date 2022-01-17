To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Algeria gets in a jam

17th January 2022 - 12:44 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

RSS

Screengrab from Chinese TV broadcast showing LDK-190 mobile EW jammer. (Image: Chinese TV)

Algeria recently acquired new EW jammers for its army — how effective will they be against ECCM protocols and encrypted waveforms?

Media reports in early January suggested that the Algerian Army had taken delivery of new EW systems supplied by the People’s Republic of China.

Specifically, the army has received an undisclosed number of ELINC/CEIC LDK-190 electronic attack systems. This vehicle-mounted apparatus is intended to attack radar and communications.

The Algerian Army does not appear to have separate EW formations. Instead, its EW units may be embedded directly in its manoeuvre formations.

Open-source data shows that the LDK-190 can engage frequencies between 500MHz and 40GHz. This could allow the Algerian Army to jam airborne UHF/VHF voice and data radios.

Global Navigation …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users