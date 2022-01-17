Algeria gets in a jam

Rafael tests third-generation RecceLite XR pod
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed development of its latest RecceLite system and successfully tested it.
Media reports in early January suggested that the Algerian Army had taken delivery of new EW systems supplied by the People’s Republic of China.
Specifically, the army has received an undisclosed number of ELINC/CEIC LDK-190 electronic attack systems. This vehicle-mounted apparatus is intended to attack radar and communications.
The Algerian Army does not appear to have separate EW formations. Instead, its EW units may be embedded directly in its manoeuvre formations.
Open-source data shows that the LDK-190 can engage frequencies between 500MHz and 40GHz. This could allow the Algerian Army to jam airborne UHF/VHF voice and data radios.
AFRL programme focuses on developing and transitioning space capabilities for more effective and affordable missions.
The VR Decision project in France aims to investigate the impact of immersive technologies on collaborative processes that underpin the decision-making cycle and operational planning.
Tests with the Legion Pod on MQ-20 Avenger UASs delivered long-range air threat data to a ground centre.
An Australian industry team led by Lockheed Martin Australia will compete to build a sovereign military SATCOM capability.
Enhanced data links can be used immediately to support MIDS JTRS, MIDS LVT and other Link 16 radio terminals.