Algeria gets in a jam

Media reports in early January suggested that the Algerian Army had taken delivery of new EW systems supplied by the People’s Republic of China.

Specifically, the army has received an undisclosed number of ELINC/CEIC LDK-190 electronic attack systems. This vehicle-mounted apparatus is intended to attack radar and communications.

The Algerian Army does not appear to have separate EW formations. Instead, its EW units may be embedded directly in its manoeuvre formations.

Open-source data shows that the LDK-190 can engage frequencies between 500MHz and 40GHz. This could allow the Algerian Army to jam airborne UHF/VHF voice and data radios.

Global Navigation …