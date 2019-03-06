Airports more amenable to counter-drone technology

In the wake of high-profile drone incursions over the UK’s Gatwick and Heathrow airports, as well as disruption in Dubai, civil aviation sites are now more receptive to counter-UAS technology, according to industry officials attending SCTX 2019 in London.

The incident over Gatwick Airport in particular has made the sector sit up and take notice of the threats that unmanned systems create to their airspace. Flight disruption, delay and cancellations bring a significant financial and public relations penalty.

Bill Haraka, business development manager at Robin Radar Systems, which was showcasing its Elvira radar (pictured) at the London event, said the