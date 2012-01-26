AFCEA West 2012: Harris set to test system in TNT exercise

Harris' tactical edge networking solution is set to participate in a Tactical Networking Topology (TNT) exercise in Florida in 'the next couple of weeks'.

Speaking at the AFCEA West conference in San Diego, on 25 January, Gary Matthews, advanced programme engineer, navy programmes at Harris told Shephard that the testing aids in facilitating wider recognition of the ISR concept within the US Navy and US Marine Corps (USMC).

This follows the last round of TNT testing in November at Camp Roberts, CA, through which 'we were sponsored by Marine Corps to participate in the contest', Matthews explained, and 'we did