Advanced Hawkeye to include Leonardo HF radio

Single-sideband SRT-400 radio will equip 24 E-2D aircraft for USN.

Prime contractor Northrop Grumman has selected the SRT-400 HF radio system from Leonardo to equip the USN fleet of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft.

Unnamed ‘international customers’ have also procured the airborne radio for secure and stable voice and data communications, Leonardo stated on 4 February. Japan is also procuring the E-2D.

The single-sideband SRT-400 is designed to equip fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. Patented technology reduces transmission power consumption by more than 40% compared to previous designs, according to Leonardo, reducing heat dissipation and greatly improving reliability.

Both transceivers can be interfaced with multiple antenna tuning units matching all kinds of existing antennas (loop, wire or notch).

