Digital Battlespace
Advanced Hawkeye to include Leonardo HF radio
Prime contractor Northrop Grumman has selected the SRT-400 HF radio system from Leonardo to equip the USN fleet of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft.
Unnamed ‘international customers’ have also procured the airborne radio for secure and stable voice and data communications, Leonardo stated on 4 February. Japan is also procuring the E-2D.
The single-sideband SRT-400 is designed to equip fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. Patented technology reduces transmission power consumption by more than 40% compared to previous designs, according to Leonardo, reducing heat dissipation and greatly improving reliability.
Both transceivers can be interfaced with multiple antenna tuning units matching all kinds of existing antennas (loop, wire or notch).
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
WASP improves high-resolution situational awareness
The Wide Area Surveillance Payload is designed to operate with tactical UAVs and crewed aircraft for persistent wide-area surveillance.
-
Abaco wins competitive tender for EW analysis system
VP430 to be installed in counter-fire target acquisition radar upgrade.
-
France orders more O-NYX goggles
NVG offers improved FOV and greater user comfort, manufacturer Thales claims.
-
Systematic releases SitaWare Frontline 3.0
New combat C2 system includes features to improve situational awareness for commanders.
-
Leidos to design new aircraft protection system
Programme explores countermeasure concepts in the EO and multi-spectrum EO/RF domains.
-
USAF selects Invictus for cyber R&D
DoD seeks a glimpse into the future of cyber resiliency.