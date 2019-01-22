To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ADECS 2019: Japan plans new electronic attack aircraft

22nd January 2019 - 12:00 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

Japan has decided to develop its own EW aircraft to oppose China and Russia, countries that are already reinforcing their own EW capabilities. This goal was outlined in December’s Mid-Term Defense Plan.

The new EW aircraft will reportedly employ Kawasaki C-2 transport and P-1 patrol airframes. Considering the flight characteristics of both aircraft types, these EW aircraft will obviously be used as stand-off jammers.

It is already known that an ELINT variant of the C-2 will be in service by 2027. However, there is no fixed development schedule for a P-1-based EW platform. As the P-1 uses fibre-optic cables for

