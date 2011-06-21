AAI selects L-3 WESCAM's MX-10 EO/IR system

Atlantic Air Industries (AAI) announced today that it has chosen WESCAM’s MX- 10 Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) imaging system to support maritime and general surveillance activities for an undisclosed customer. Deliveries of the two MX-10 systems, for installation by ASI Innovation, took place in May 2011.

Upon installation, the systems will operate from a Cessna 206 variant. ASI’s installation design will allow for both WESCAM’s MX-10 and MX-15HDi imaging solutions to be mounted to the aircraft.

Noted as being the lightest imaging solution in its class, the MX-10 will present AAI’s customer with high-definition imaging, and a long-range detection and identification capability. The MX-15HDi is a similar imaging solution, larger in size, and therefore presenting longer range and magnification capabilities. This installation versatility between these two systems will enable both tactical and longer-range surveillance duties to be conducted from one key platform.

“Atlantic Air Industries’ objective is to provide our customers with the best service and well developed solutions” said Michel Biteau, Sales Manager for Atlantic Air Industries. “In doing so, we’ll only reach out to those companies with leading technologies, industry expertise and a long record of proven product experience, and with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification”.

Source: AAI