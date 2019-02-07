From Yerevan to Yangon Su-30SM is in global demand

Armenia has emerged as the latest customer for the Russian-made Su-30SM heavyweight fighter. This was officially confirmed on 5 February by the Armenian MoD.

A spokesperson said that the initial order will comprise four aircraft, but declined to comment on the contract price.

The purchase has been agreed under the credit of US $100 million provided by Moscow to Yerevan to be used for the procurement of modern Russian-made arms. The Armenian defence minister, David Tonoyan, claimed that the newly-purchased aircraft will be multirole, able to undertake both the air-to-air and air-to-surface missions. The Armenian Su-30SMs are slated for