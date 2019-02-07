To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

From Yerevan to Yangon Su-30SM is in global demand

7th February 2019 - 16:00 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov in Sofia

RSS

Armenia has emerged as the latest customer for the Russian-made Su-30SM heavyweight fighter. This was officially confirmed on 5 February by the Armenian MoD.

A spokesperson said that the initial order will comprise four aircraft, but declined to comment on the contract price.

The purchase has been agreed under the credit of US $100 million provided by Moscow to Yerevan to be used for the procurement of modern Russian-made arms. The Armenian defence minister, David Tonoyan, claimed that the newly-purchased aircraft will be multirole, able to undertake both the air-to-air and air-to-surface missions. The Armenian Su-30SMs are slated for

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Alexander Mladenov

Author

Alexander Mladenov

Alexander Mladenov is a Shephard correspondent based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us