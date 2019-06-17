To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

What to expect | Raytheon at Paris Air Show 2019 (Studio)

17th June 2019 - 14:56 GMT | by Studio in Paris

This video is brought to you in partnership with Raytheon.

Beth Maundrill, Deputy Editor, Shephard Media, speaks to Chris Davis, President of Raytheon International, about what to expect from the company at this year's Paris Air Show.

Studio is covering all the news and developments from Raytheon's Pavilion and Chalet at Paris Air Show 2019 (PAS 2019). Visit our dedicated microsite to stay up to date with all the video content through the week.

