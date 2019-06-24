Raytheon enhances radar and sensor capabilities (Studio)

This video is brought to you in partnership with Raytheon.

Beth Maundrill, Deputy Editor, Shephard Media, speaks to Bryan Rosselli, VP of Raytheon Mission Systems and Sensors, about the company's radar and sensor portfolio and some of the latest technology developments in the radar realm.

Studio is covering all the news and developments from Raytheon's Pavilion and Chalet at Paris Air Show 2019 (PAS 2019). Visit our dedicated microsite to stay up to date with all the video content through the week.