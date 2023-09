One of Russia's helicopter operators, UTair Helicopters Services has embarked on a new drive to expand its fleet and is planning to take delivery of more than 30 new-build helicopters by 2027. Most, if not all, of these aircraft will be new-generation Mi-8 derivatives such as the Mi-8AMT with an improved avionics suite and the Mi-171A2 with its radical facelift.

Currently its fleet comprise of about 320 helicopters, with the vast majority represented by various Mi-8 derivatives, including more than 110 Mi-8MTV/AMTs and a new-generation Mi-171A2 in addition to 170 Mi-8Ts.

Its main business in Russia is to provide transportation