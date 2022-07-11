USN picks Jacobs for air-launched and underwater test support
Jacobs Technology has received a $64.64 million follow-on deal from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) for air launch testing and materials with hypersonic missiles, the DoD revealed on 8 July.
Jacobs received an earlier contract in 2019.
The latest deal covers the maintenance, modification and/or enhancement of special test equipment (STE) for the future Air Launch Test Capability (ALTC) as well as the design and development of STE for the Underwater Launch Test Capability (ULTC).
Both capabilities will, in turn, support the Conventional Prompt Strike advanced hypersonic missile programme for the USN.
Work will be performed in China Lake, California, and is expected to be completed in July 2024.
In launching a sources sought notice in November 2021, NAWCWD described a future five-year deal to enable fielding or deployment of special test equipment for the ALTC and ‘continued support for conceptual design of the ULTC, which will include providing element schedule updates’.
NAWCWD added at the time: ‘Continued air launch testing has been and will continue to be required to meet the ever-changing requirements based on [a] better understanding of what data is needed from full-scale tests.’
A contract is expected to be awarded late in FY2022.
