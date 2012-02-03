USAF selects Cubic P5CTS/TCTS

Cubic has been awarded a new contract for its P5 Combat Training System/Tactical Combat Training System (P5CTS/TCTS) by the US Air Force Range Instrumentation Systems Branch (USAF/EBYI). The contract, worth over $30 million, provides additional equipment for the Red Flag Alaska exercise and equipment for the Red Flag Nellis exercises.

Cubic and principal subcontractor DRS Training and Control Systems, a unit of DRS Defense Solutions, will provide airborne instrumentation subsystems to various US Air Force bases and several types of ground subsystems, including live monitoring capability. Deliveries will be completed in the first half of 2013.



The system allows allows training in any available airspace because it uses GPS technology in a high-dynamic environment. It is deployable training at sea, and enables air wings to train while deployed aboard aircraft carriers at sea. It has been fully qualified for use on aircraft during carrier takeoffs and landings; and features enhanced security features, including security certification and accreditation for airborne and ground subsystems, which allows connection to classified aircraft data sources and use of classified and validated simulations of advanced weapons.



A company statement said that many of the pods will go to the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex to supplement training efforts there. Cubic previously delivered P5 ground subsystem infrastructure to Eielson AFB, Alaska. The remaining pods will go to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for use at the original Red Flag venue and other Air Force installations.