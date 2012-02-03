USAF selects Cubic P5CTS/TCTS
Cubic has been awarded a new contract for its P5 Combat Training System/Tactical Combat Training System (P5CTS/TCTS) by the US Air Force Range Instrumentation Systems Branch (USAF/EBYI). The contract, worth over $30 million, provides additional equipment for the Red Flag Alaska exercise and equipment for the Red Flag Nellis exercises.
Cubic and principal subcontractor DRS Training and Control Systems, a unit of DRS Defense Solutions, will provide airborne instrumentation subsystems to various US Air Force bases and several types of ground subsystems, including live monitoring capability. Deliveries will be completed in the first half of 2013.
The system allows allows training in any available airspace because it uses GPS technology in a high-dynamic environment. It is deployable training at sea, and enables air wings to train while deployed aboard aircraft carriers at sea. It has been fully qualified for use on aircraft during carrier takeoffs and landings; and features enhanced security features, including security certification and accreditation for airborne and ground subsystems, which allows connection to classified aircraft data sources and use of classified and validated simulations of advanced weapons.
A company statement said that many of the pods will go to the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex to supplement training efforts there. Cubic previously delivered P5 ground subsystem infrastructure to Eielson AFB, Alaska. The remaining pods will go to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for use at the original Red Flag venue and other Air Force installations.
More from Defence Notes
-
NATO outlines future challenges as Ukrainian funding from US stalls
In 2023, defence spending increased by an unprecedented 11% across European NATO countries and Canada. Since 2014, the group has spent an additional US$600 billion on defence.
-
US Pentagon to reduce investments in main acquisition programmes over FY2025
The DoD requested nearly US$850 billion to fund operations over the next fiscal year. Despite the amount being 1% higher than the FY2024 budget request, it has not covered the 3% inflation rate, which could impact the DoD’s main programmes in the medium and long term.
-
Haiti crisis forces Caribbean militaries to prepare for intervention
As gangs gain control of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s Caribbean neighbours have been preparing to intervene in the failed state, with the US and other partners waiting in the wings with equipment and financial support.
-
European Commission sets out first-ever European Defence Industrial strategy
The strategy set out by the Commission will aim to bolster Europe’s defence industry, foster innovation and strengthen international alliances.
-
Boeing fined $51 million due to unauthorised exports
An administrative settlement between the US Department of State and the manufacturer resolved 199 violations of US regulations including unauthorised exports of technical data to China.
-
Aging infrastructure is endangering US military’s capacity to innovate
The US’s ability to prepare for future conflicts had been placed at risk with many Pentagon laboratories and testing centres being housed in poorly maintained and aging structures.