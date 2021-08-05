USAF awards another Mk21A contract modification

HII posts $2.2bn in Q2 2021 revenues
US shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries said that strong performance on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, submarine and aircraft carrier programmes bolstered revenues.
Lockheed Martin has obtained a $51.22 million contract modification from the USAF Nuclear Weapon Center to provide engineering services for arming and fuzing subsystem on the Mk21A Reentry Vehicle (RV).
Work will be performed at King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by 31 October 2023.
The total cumulative face value of the contract is $255.31 million, the DoD noted on 4 August.
Budget documents from the USAF note that the ‘legacy Mk21 fuze is three times past its design life’ and it cannot meet requirements for the US nuclear weapons stockpile.
The USAF has requested $129.7 million for ICBM fuze modernisation in FY2022.
Lockheed Martin is already working on a technology maturation and risk reduction (TMRR) R&D contract for the RV, with a scheduled completion date of 21 October 2022.
The aim of the TMRR effort is to add the capability for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent system to deliver the W87-1 warhead.
US shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries said that strong performance on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, submarine and aircraft carrier programmes bolstered revenues.
Latest THAAD contract modification for Lockheed Martin raises cumulative maximum value to $6.33 billion.
BAE Systems wants to close the development lag in customising COTS advanced electronics for defence programmes.
Hardware and software integration between both companies could optimise SIGINT to deliver a clearer battlefield picture and facilitate threat interdiction.
Crystal Group introduces military- and IEC-compliant video encoder and IP KVM.
German company works with IAI on ‘proven, agile and robust’ network-centric warfare solution.