US focus stays on Chinese, Russian strategic threats
China is still the main concern for the US DoD when assessing global threats, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reminded senators in testimony on 26 February.
Esper (pictured) was testifying in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the DoD FY2021 budget request. He was joined by US Army GEN Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who explained that the Indo-Pacific region is designated as a priority for US efforts.
Referring to the perceived Chinese threat, Esper said: ‘Its government continues to use and misuse its diplomatic, economic and military strength to attempt to alter the landscape of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Ukraine leads the way on battlefield use of directed energy weapons
Increased drone use in Ukraine and in Middle Eastern conflicts has created a strong impetus to develop laser and radio-frequency firepower as exploration of direct-energy technology intensifies.
-
Saudi Arabia eyes large procurement spend as it boosts 2025 defence budget to $78 billion
The new figure is an increase from US$75.8 billion in 2024 and showcases the country’s focus on its Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve a diversified and sustainable economy, reducing the Kingdom’s dependency on oil.
-
EU commits to increased defence spending and boosting capability
There has been increased pressure from the second-term Trump administration in the US, as there was in the first term, for increased defence spending from non-US NATO countries, a move which is noted by Europe as already occurring.
-
Can the Trump administration overcome the Pentagon's multiple capability integration issues?
Better integration of systems and sensors across the branches will be critical to ensuring deterrence and readiness.
-
Trump enters the White House promising into bring the US military to a “golden age”
The returning US president also reiterated a commitment to supply the services with “made-in-America” capabilities and to end conflicts worldwide.