US focus stays on Chinese, Russian strategic threats

China is still the main concern for the US DoD when assessing global threats, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reminded senators in testimony on 26 February.

Esper (pictured) was testifying in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the DoD FY2021 budget request. He was joined by US Army GEN Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who explained that the Indo-Pacific region is designated as a priority for US efforts.

Referring to the perceived Chinese threat, Esper said: ‘Its government continues to use and misuse its diplomatic, economic and military strength to attempt to alter the landscape of