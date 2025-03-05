To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK Parliament told that Europe needs to do more within NATO and undertake reforms

5th March 2025 - 10:40 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Training of Ukraine soldiers, seen here taking place on Salisbury Plain, is one of the supporting roles provided by the UK. (UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Speaking before a committee on European affairs, the speakers addressed recent developments following an eventful few days. During this period, the UK pushed for increased support for Ukraine, while the EU eased budget constraints to allow for greater defence spending. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump introduced tariffs that could impact the defence industry.

The UK and European Union (EU) countries within NATO need to take on more of the alliance’s responsibility and European industry needs to produce “more bang for the buck”, according to speakers who addressed the UK Parliament’s House of Lords European Affairs Committee on 4 March.

Attention was paid to how countries not part of what UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called “a coalition of the willing” could support an operation in Ukraine when a peace deal is eventually brokered. It was mentioned that operations in Libya in the 2010s were an example of how countries could support operations from

