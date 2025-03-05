UK Parliament told that Europe needs to do more within NATO and undertake reforms

Training of Ukraine soldiers, seen here taking place on Salisbury Plain, is one of the supporting roles provided by the UK. (UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Speaking before a committee on European affairs, the speakers addressed recent developments following an eventful few days. During this period, the UK pushed for increased support for Ukraine, while the EU eased budget constraints to allow for greater defence spending. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump introduced tariffs that could impact the defence industry.