UK offers funding for new approach to COVID-19 fight
The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) has offered £1 million ($1.23 million) to fast-track innovations to aid the UK armed forces in the battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus.
An open call for new ideas and approaches was launched on 8 April and will be open until 15 April with submissions closing at 12pm (BST). Consideration to applications made after 15 April will still be considered by DASA.
Anita Friend, Head of DASA, said: ‘This is a broad call for innovation, meaning we are open to any idea from anybody to solve or tackle any challenge.’
Several defence and aerospace companies have already stepped up their role in helping the NHS combat the pandemic. The British Army has also increased its role by delivering oxygen supplies, transporting patients and assisting with the development and operation of the new Nightingale Hospital in London.
