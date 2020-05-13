UK Defence Secretary confirms Citriodiol being used in COVID-19 fight

UK Secretary of Defence, Ben Wallace, has confirmed to the House of Commons Defence Select Committee that the insect repellent known as Citriodiol is being used as measure to provide protection against coronavirus.

The Chair of the committee, Tobias Ellwood had written to the Secretary following reports that Citriodiol was being used by members of the Armed Forces and asked for further clarification.

The response from Wallace explained that ‘the Surgeon General advised that, albeit in lieu of conclusive research, Citriodiol would do no harm and should be used on a precautionary basis, as an additional layer of protection against exposure to COVID-19’.

It also stated that a Citriodiol-based spray had been issued to ‘each of the 10 Joint Military Commands, which have been delegated the authority to provide to their personnel wherever required’.

