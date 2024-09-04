To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK defence funding rocked by budget restrictions

4th September 2024 - 15:04 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Pembrokeshire

RSS

It remains uncertain what elements of UK defence spending will be curtailed. (Photo: HMS Kent, UK MOD/Crown Copyright)

Defence spending cuts are implied by UK ministers’ commitments to help plug a public finance “black hole”.

UK minister of defence John Healey has admitted that some of the country’s defence commitments and military projects will likely by cut back or even cancelled altogether as part of a government-side austerity programme.

The UK government, which came in only on 4 July 2024 and represents the first time the leading party of government has changed in 14 years, had initially intended to stick to the defence spending commitments of the previous government. Those included raising the percentage of GDP spent on defence to 2.5% per year by 2030.

Shortly after winning the election, the new government weakened that

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and technology …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us