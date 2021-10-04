UK invests in National Cyber Force capabilities

The National Cyber Force is to be based in Samlesbury. (Photo: GCHQ)

The UK government announced on 3 October that its digital warfare campus will be located at Samlesbury in Lancashire.

The permanent National Cyber Force (NCF) site is a joint effort by the UK MoD and the GCHQ intelligence and cyber agency. Bringing together intelligence, GCHQ, MI6 and Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) staff under a single unified command, the NCF campus will be the new home of offensive cyber operations.

Its remit will cover all operations that are focused on disrupting and deterring hostile state, terrorist and criminal activity that pose a cyber threat to the UK’s national security.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: ‘The National Cyber Force will help confront aggressive behaviour from malign actors, and demonstrate that Britain is investing in next-generation defence capability to protect our people and help our friends counter cyber threats. It sends a powerful message to our allies and adversaries alike.’

Based in Samlesbury, northwest England, where GCHQ already has offices, the campus is set to receive a multi-billion pound investment before the start of the next decade and will contribute to boosting the local economy.

‘I am hugely proud and enthusiastic to see this happen, not only will it provide a catalyst for investment, but also see our levelling up agenda bring economic stimulus and tangible benefits to this region.’ said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.