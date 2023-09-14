The centre of gravity of ‘Axis of Evil 2.0’ shifts eastwards (Opinion)
President George W. Bush coined the term 'Axis of Evil’ in 2002, a reference to Iran, Iraq and North Korea. Of course, the term was designed to rally the American and international public in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The world has moved on since then, with the greatest concern now not state sponsors of terrorism but a loose alliance of like-minded authoritarian states united in their hatred of the West and with a desire to usurp international norms.
The core of this truculent cabal is countries like Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.
Tsar Vladimir Putin’s invasion
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
US Army seeks innovative new battlefield roles for drones
The US Army recently tested deployment of UAS to identify casualties on the battlefield and in disaster response scenarios. Drones were used to assess the vital signs of wounded soldiers from the sky.
-
Poland announces multi-million acquisitions to boost air and missile defence capacities
As part of the second phase of the WISŁA air defence programme, Poland will procure PAC-3 MSE missiles, 48 Patriot launchers and 12 LTAMDS sensors.
-
The Imperative of Collaborative Innovation in European Defence (Opinion)
The dynamics of global defence are shifting, and isolated endeavours are increasingly giving way to collaborative innovation, joint ventures, and partnerships. Steve Griessel, CEO of Paramount, argues that as Europe navigates its defence priorities, the pressing question is not what we must create but with whom we must join hands.
-
How Brazil will invest over $10 billion in new defence programmes
A special fund of $10 billion will cover Brazil's acquisition of combat vehicles, aircraft and helicopters, building new warships and submarines and modernisation of legacy systems.