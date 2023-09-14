To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

The centre of gravity of ‘Axis of Evil 2.0’ shifts eastwards (Opinion)

14th September 2023 - 06:45 GMT | by The Geobukseon in Indo-Pacific

RSS

Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia, his first time in four years, to meet with Russia's leader and discuss mutual areas of cooperation. (Photo: KCNA)

Russia might be at the tip of the spear in terms of authoritarian aggression, but it has plenty of backers in the shape of countries like China, Iran and North Korea. Others, like India, try to duplicitously sit on the fence.

President George W. Bush coined the term 'Axis of Evil’ in 2002, a reference to Iran, Iraq and North Korea. Of course, the term was designed to rally the American and international public in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 

The world has moved on since then, with the greatest concern now not state sponsors of terrorism but a loose alliance of like-minded authoritarian states united in their hatred of the West and with a desire to usurp international norms.

The core of this truculent cabal is countries like Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

Tsar Vladimir Putin’s invasion

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
The Geobukseon

Author

The Geobukseon

Cracking open the hard shell of defence and security policy within the Asia Pacific , The Geobukseon …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us