The centre of gravity of ‘Axis of Evil 2.0’ shifts eastwards (Opinion)

Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia, his first time in four years, to meet with Russia's leader and discuss mutual areas of cooperation. (Photo: KCNA)

Russia might be at the tip of the spear in terms of authoritarian aggression, but it has plenty of backers in the shape of countries like China, Iran and North Korea. Others, like India, try to duplicitously sit on the fence.