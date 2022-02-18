To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore Airshow 2022: Airbus highlights A400M mercy relief track record

18th February 2022 - 22:00 GMT | by Roy Choo in Singapore

RSS

The RMAF operates four A400Ms, one of which is seen here during Exercise Pitch Black 2018 in Darwin, Australia. The aircraft can be configured for air-to-air refuelling. (Photo: Roy Choo)

A400M missions over recent months included COVID-19 and HADR responses, and the evacuation effort from Afghanistan.

Airbus Defence and Space was keen during the Singapore Airshow 2022 on 15-18 February to highlight the recent contributions its A400M has made to HADR missions around the world.

Head of military aircraft Jean-Brice Dumont said: ‘When this aircraft was needed – whatever the mission was – it was there. Our customers are proud of what they have done with the A400M and they have been more vocal than we are.’

He cited examples of these missions in hostile or peacetime environments.

During the Afghanistan crisis in August 2021, for instance, the A400M participated in the evacuation effort and rescued ‘thousands’ of

