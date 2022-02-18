Singapore Airshow 2022: Airbus highlights A400M mercy relief track record

Is it time for the year of the Taiwan Tiger? (Opinion)
Taiwan is under severe threat from Chinese military action. What are some out-of-the-box measures that Taiwan and friends could take?
Airbus Defence and Space was keen during the Singapore Airshow 2022 on 15-18 February to highlight the recent contributions its A400M has made to HADR missions around the world.
Head of military aircraft Jean-Brice Dumont said: ‘When this aircraft was needed – whatever the mission was – it was there. Our customers are proud of what they have done with the A400M and they have been more vocal than we are.’
He cited examples of these missions in hostile or peacetime environments.
During the Afghanistan crisis in August 2021, for instance, the A400M participated in the evacuation effort and rescued ‘thousands’ of
IAI expands on multi-layered approach to integrated air defence using Barak MX missile family, hinting at smart launcher function for better target acquisition; downplays reports of Moroccan acquisition.
Team Leidos is to produce £272 million in efficiencies under the Logistics Commodities and Services Transformation programme.
Lockheed Martin is providing flight test support for the PAC-3 interceptor in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
The rise in popularity of the TB2 UAV among Russia’s neighbours may be leading the Kremlin to believe a ‘drone circle’ is being drawn around the country.
Airbus has high hopes of landing a new tanker contract with the USAF, as it and prime Lockheed Martin bet on their joint LMXT concept to deliver an extended-range capability for the KC-Y programme.